EFCC Arraigns One for N67m Fraud in Yola

The Gombe Zonal Command of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 arraigned one Zakariyau Yahaya before Justice Benjamin Manji of High Court 9 of the Adamawa State High Court, Yola

He was arraigned on one-count charge bordering on criminal misappropriation and obtaining to the tune of N67,080,000.00 (Sixty-Seven Million, Eighty Thousand Naira).The charge reads; “That you Zakariyau Yahaya, sometimes 2022 in Yola, Adamawa State within the jurisdiction of this honorable court, convert to your own use the sum of N67,080,000.00 (Sixty-Seven million, Eighty thousand Naira) property of Alh. Umar Zuhairu, which was meant for the purchase of cotton seeds and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 300 of the Penal Code Law of Adamawa State 2018”

.He pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to him in Hausa language. Following his plea, prosecution counsel, M.O Tijani prayed the court for a speedy trial and the remand of the defendant at a Correctional Centre. Defence counsel, Johnson Altajir informed the judge of a bail application already placed before the court.Justice Manji adjourned the matter till March 11, 2024 for hearing of bail application and April 8 & 9 for commencement of trial.

He also remanded the defendant at a Correctional Centre.The defendant was arrested for obtaining the sum of N67,080,000.00 (Sixty-Seven Million, Eighty Thousand Naira) from a petitioner for the supply of cotton seeds and maize. He neither supplied the products nor returned the money to the petitioner.