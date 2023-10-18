EFCC Arraigns Man in Kaduna for Defrauding American $800 

The Kaduna Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on October 16, 2023, arraigned one Sunday Simon,( a.k.a Ryan Eggold ) before Justice A.A Isiaka of the Kaduna State High Court sitting in Kaduna, for defrauding an American: Garri Kalish, the sum of $800( Eight Hundred Dollars only).

The offence is contrary to Section 1(1) (a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offence Act, 2006 and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act. Simon was arraigned on two-count charges bordering on cybercrime.One of the counts reads: “That you, Sunday Simon(a.k.a Ryan Eggold, male, sometimes in April 2023 in Kaduna, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, with intent to defraud, did obtain the sum of $800(Eight Hundred United States dollars)from one Garri Kalish, a citizen of the United States of America under the pretence of being into a romantic relationship, a pretence you knew to be false, and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(1)(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offence Act, 2006 and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act”.The suspect pleaded not guilty to the two charges.In view of his plea, prosecution counsel K. Ogunlade prayed the court for a trial date and the remand of the defendant at the Kaduna Correctional Centre.Meanwhile, defence counsel, K.S Istifanus, made an oral application for bail which was opposed by Ogunlade.After listening to both counsels, Justice Isiaka adjourned the matter till October 24, 2023 for hearing of bail application, and thereafter ordered the remand of the defendant at the Kaduna Correctional Centre.Simon was arrested by operatives of the Kaduna Zonal Command of the EFCC at Agwa, Trikania in Kaduna in a sting operation. In the course of investigations, his mobile phone was analysed which revealed different fake Instagram accounts and Facebook accounts where he presented himself as an American actor, Ryan Eggold in his chats with unsuspecting women.

