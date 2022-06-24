EFCC Arraigns Man for N12m fraud in Maiduguri.

The Maiduguri Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arraigned Ahmed Isa Tahir and Ibrahim Salisu (now at large) before Justice Umaru Fadawu of the Borno State High Court sitting in Maiduguri.

He was arraigned on Thursday, June 23, 2022 on two- count amended charges bordering on criminal misappropriation to the tune of N12, 000, 000.00 (Twelve Million Naira).

The charge read: “That you Ahmed Isa Tahir and Ibrahim Salisu, (now at large) sometimes in March 2017 at Maiduguri, in Maiduguri Judicial division of the High Court of Borno State, being entrusted with certain property to wit the sum of N12,000,000.00 (Twelve Million Naira) only from Bashir Yerima as his investment for the purchase of Ginger via Ibrahim Salisu Account No. 2175793488 domiciled at Zenith Bank did dishonestly misappropriated the entire sum of N12,000,000.00 (Twelve Million Naira) and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 311 of the Penal Code Cap. 102 Laws of Borno State of Nigeria and Punishable under Section 312 of the same Law.”

The defendant pleaded ‘not guilty’ to the charge when it was read to him.

Upon his plea, prosecution counsel, Mukhtar Ali Ahmed, prayed the court for a trial date and to remand the defendant at Maiduguri Correctional Centre.

Justice Fadawu thereafter, adjourned the matter till July 19, 2022 for commencement of trial and remanded the defendant at the Maiduguri Correctional Centre.

