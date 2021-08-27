EFCC Arraigns Man for Fraud in Lagos

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, today, August 25, 2021 arraigned one Osas Eledan, before Justice T.G. Ringim of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, on a five count charge bordering on possession of documents containing false pretence.

One of the count reads: “That you, Osas Eledan, between June, 2021 and July, 2021 in Lagos within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, had in your possession a document containing false pretence to wit; a Manager’s Cheque, dated 28 April 2021, purportedly emanating from Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, an information you ought to know is false and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 6 and 5 (1) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 and punishable under Section 1 (3) of the same Act.”

The defendant pleaded “not guilty” to the offence.

In view of his plea, the prosecution counsel, Kufre Uduak, prayed the court for a trial date and asked that the defendant be remanded in prison custody.

Responding, the defence counsel, E. Edowoyin urged the court to hear the pending bail application and prayed that same be granted in favour of the defendant.

Justice Ringim granted the defendant bail in the sum of N10million (Ten Million Naira), and two sureties in like sum. One of the sureties must be a Level 14 officer in the employment of the Lagos State Civil Service or the Federal Government, while the other must be a director in Lagos. The Judge added that the two sureties must have developed properties in Lagos and show titled documents of the properties.

Justice Ringim also ordered the defendant to present his utility bill for the past three months. The defendant is to be remanded in prison custody pending the fulfillment of his bail condition.

The matter was adjourned till September 21, 2021 for the commencement of trial.

