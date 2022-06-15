EFCC arraigns man for alleged possession of counterfeit CFA Franc

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday, arraigned a 32-year-old man, Suleiman Habu, in a Federal High Court in Kano for allegedly being in possession of 10,000 CFA Franc.

The defendant, who lives in Zango Miltara Quarters Kano, is charged with possession of counterfeit currency.The EFCC Counsel, Michael Ojo, said that the defendant committed the offence on March 11, on Ashton Road Kano.He alleged that the defendant was arrested in possession of eight pieces of counterfeit 10,000 CFA Franc.The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Ojo said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 5(1)(b) and punishable under section 5(1)(b) of counterfeit currency (Special Provision)ACT CAP 35 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

Justice Jane Inyang, ordered the remand of the defendant in EFCC custody to enable him get legal representation.She adjourned the matter until June 21, for trial.(NAN)

