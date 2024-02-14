Wednesday, February 14, 2024
EFCC arraigns man for alleged impersonation

By Favour Lashem
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has dragged a 23-year-old man, Olamilekan Adamu, before a Federal High Court Lagos, for impersonating another on Instagram.

The defendant was arraigned before Justice Kehinde Ogundare on a one count charge bordering on cybercrime.

Ogundare pleaded guilty to the charge.

The EFCC Prosecutor, Mr Omeiza Muhammed, after the defendant’s plea, sought for a date to review the facts of the case.

Omeiza told the court that the defendant impersonated one Bryce Stemen, by holding out himself as the victim on Instagram.

He said the defendant engaged in such fraudulent impersonation with intent to gain advantage for himself through that means.

Omeiza also said that the defendant committed the offence between April and September 2023.

He added that the offence contravenes the provisions of section 22(2) of the Cyber Crime Prohibition Act, 2015.

The court adjourned the case until March 5, for review. (NAN) 

