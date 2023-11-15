EFCC Arraigns Man, Firm for Alleged $60, 334. 59 Theft in Lagos

The Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, arraigned one Oladipo Jimoh alongside his firm, Barma Energy Resources Limited, before Justice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos on two-count charges bordering on stealing to the tune of $60, 334.59 (Sixty Thousand, Three Hundred and Thirty Four Dollars, Fifty Nine Cents).

Count one reads: “Oladipo Bankole Jimoh and Barma Energy Resources Limited, sometime between 11th October, 2022 and July 2023 in Lagos, within the Ikeja Judicial Division, dishonestly converted to your own use the sum of $47,534.59, property of Vale Blue Limited.”Count two reads: “Oladipo Bankole Jimoh and Barma Energy Resources Limited, sometime between 11th October 2022 and July 2023 in Lagos, within the Ikeja Judicial Division, dishonestly converted to your own use the sum of $12,800, property of Vale Blue Limited.”He pleaded “not guilty” to the two- count charges when they were read to him.Following his plea, prosecution counsel, G.C. Akaogu, prayed the court for a trial date to enable the prosecution to prove its case against the defendants.”We also pray that the defendant be remanded at a Correctional Centre,” he said. However, defence counsel, A.K. Akpabio, informed the court of the bail application filed on behalf of her clients.”We pray that the defendant be remanded in the EFCC custody until the bail is perfected,” she said. Justice Dada admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200 million, with two sureties in like sum.The sureties must be gainfully employed and each must have N100 million in his/her account or a valued landed property.Justice Dada held that “the defendant shall be remanded at the Correctional Centre pending the perfection of his bail.”The judge also ruled that “in view of the fact that there are no Correctional officers in court today, due to security reasons, the defendant shall temporarily be remanded in the EFCC custody.”The case was adjourned till February 12, 2024 for commencement of trial.

