By Adenike Ayodele

EFCC arraigned the former Attorney-General of Lagos State, Mr Olasupo Shasore (SAN) before an Ikeja Special Offences Court on Friday for alleged corrupt offers to public officers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Shasore was also arraigned on Thursday before a Federal High Court, Lagos, on a four-count charge of money laundering. (NAN)

