EFCC arraigns Kwara contractor for alleged N30m fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ilorin Zonal Office on Thursday, February 20, 2020 arraigned a 66-year-old contractor, Chief Joseph Oluwole Komolafe, before Justice Mahmood Abdulgafar of a Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin on a one-count charge bordering on money laundering to the tune of N30 million.

He was alleged to have diverted the said money from the fund meant to supply laboratory equipment for the University of Ilorin, Kwara State.

The charge against him reads: “That you, Oluwole Kamolafe being the alter ego of Destiny Work Limited, sometime in July 2015, in Ilorin within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did cheat Femimat Concepet Limited the sum of N31,500,000.00 (Thirty One Million, Five Hundred Thousand Naira), when you intentionally induced Femimat Concept Limited to supply laboratory equipment in respect of a contract worth N128,199,968.00 (One Hundred and Twenty Eight Million One Hundred and Ninety-Nine Thousand, Nine Hundred and Sixty-Eight Naira) to University of Ilorin in your stead, which he would not supply, but for your inducement and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 320 of the Penal Code and punishable under section 322 of the same Penal Code.”

He pleaded “not guilty” to the charge.

Prosecuting Counsel, A.A. Adebayo, asked the Court for a trial date.

“In view of the plea of not guilty entered by the defendant, the prosecution shall be asking for a trial day to enable us prove our case against the defendant,” he said, and urged the Court to remand the defendant at the Nigerian Correctional Facility.

Lead counsel to the defendant, A.O. Adelodun, while not objecting to the application seeking for adjournment for prosecution to open its case, prayed the Court to allow the defence move an oral application for the bail of his client.

Adedayo, however, opposed the oral application for the bail.

Justice Abdulgafar, after listening to the arguments, turned down the oral application for bail and ordered the defendant to be remanded in the custody of the EFCC.

The case has been adjourned till February 21, 2020 for hearing of the bail application.