 EFCC arraigns former Attorney General of Lagos State Shasore

By Umeh Sandra
A former Attorney General of Lago State, Mr Olasupo Shashore, was on Thursday arraigned before a Federal High Court Lagos on a four-count charge of money laundering.
He, however, pleaded not guilty to all counts.
