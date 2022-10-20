 EFCC arraigns former Attorney General of Lagos State Shasore

By Umeh Sandra

A former Attorney General of Lago State, Mr Olasupo Shashore, was on Thursday arraigned before a Federal High Court Lagos on a four-count charge of money laundering.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to all counts.