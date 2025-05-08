EFCC arraigns estate agent over alleged N70m accommodation fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday arraigned an estate agent, Ntai Bagshaw, for allegedly defrauding accommodation seekers of N70 million.

By Adenike Ayodele

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday arraigned an estate agent, Ntai Bagshaw, for allegedly defrauding accommodation seekers of N70 million.

Bagshaw appeared before an Ikeja Special Offences Court alongside his company, Terraworks Ltd., on a two-count charge of obtaining money under false pretences and stealing.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

EFCC counsel, Mrs Fadeke Giwa, urged the court to remand the defendant pending hearing and determination of his bail application.

Giwa also prayed the court for a trial date.

Justice Ismail Ijelu ordered that the defendant should be kept at the Ikoyi custodial facility.

He adjourned the case until May 13 for hearing of bail application of the defendant.

EFCC is alleging that the defendant, with intent to defraud, obtained under false pretences, money meant for payment for a detached Duplex on Renat Axis in Ogudu GRA, Lagos State.

The commission also alleged that the defendant unlawfully converted the sum to his personal use.

According to EFCC, the offences contravene Section 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences Act No. 14 of 2006, and Section 278(2)(b) of the Criminal Law of Lagos state, 2011. (NAN)