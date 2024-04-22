EFCC arraigns businessman for allegedly tampering with forfeited property

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday arraigned a businessman, Ifeanyi Bosah-Reginald, before an Ikeja Special Offences Court for allegedly tampering with forfeited property.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bosah-Reginald was arraigned on a count charge alongside Magnificat Homes & Leisure Ltd. and fifth Neighborhood Management Ltd.

The EFCC alleged that the defendant ran foul of the offence of dealing with forfeited property without authorisation contrary to Section 12(1) of the EFCC (Establishment) Act 2004.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.



The EFCC Counsel, Mr Babatunde Sonoiki, thereafter applied to the court that the defendant should be kept in appropriate custody and also asked for a trial date.

According to the EFCC, the defendant was alleged to have trespassed property of one Jokotade Tade Estate Resources Ltd. and that of one Mrs Foloshade Ogundare.

The EFCC said the property, a subject of forfeited order in suit ID/2168/2015, was said to be measuring about 10,687 hectares, situated at Sangotedo Lekki, Lagos State.



It said the property had been forfeited to the Federal Government based on the interim forfeiture order of the court of competent jurisdiction.

Justice Rahman Oshodi ordered the defendant to be remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre.

The judge, however, adjourned the case until May 31 for commencement of trial. (NAN)

By Adenike Ayodele