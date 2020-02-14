EFCC arraigns 4 for alleged N36.8m fraud

The Lagos Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Wednesday, arraigned four suspected fraudsters, Richard Ironbar Edemdem, Samuel Okpapi, Nelson Ojovbo, Bamigbade Olushola and a company, ISD Technology Limited, before Justice Muhammad Liman of the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos.

They were arraigned on a three-count charge, bordering on felony and stealing to the tune of N36,837,438.20.

One of the counts reads: “That you, Richard Ironbar Edemdem, Samuel Okpapi, Nelson Ojovbo, Bamigbade Olushola and ISD Technology Ltd and and one Shola (still at large), sometime in 2017, in Lagos within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, conspired among yourselves to commit a felony to wit: tampering with critical mobile telecommunications network system and thereby committed an offence contrary to Sections 27 (1)(b) and 10 of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc) Act, 2015 and punishable under the same section of the Act.”

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against them, prompting prosecution counsel, A. B. C.Oziokor to ask the court for a trial date and pray that the defendants be remanded in the custody of Nigerian Correctional Services.

The defence counsel informed the court that bail applications for their clients were already served on the prosecution and prayed the court to allow them move the applications for bail on behalf of their clients.

Justice Liman, after listening to all parties, adjourned the case till February 19, 2020 for hearing of the bail applications and March 4 and 11, 2020 for commencement of trial.

He ordered the defendants to be remanded in the custody of Nigeria Correctional Services pending the determination of their bail applications.