EFCC arraigns 2 women, company over alleged N20m theft

By Adenike Ayodele

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday arraigned two women, Chinyere Monye and Justina Ajayi, before an Ikeja Special Offences Court for allegedly stealing N20 million.

Ajayi and Monye were arraigned alongside AER Global Investment Ltd. on a five-count charge bordering on conspiracy to steal, stealing and obtaining mo

ney under false pretences.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

EFCC counsel, Mr Suleiman Suleiman, prayed the court for a trial date and also informed the court that he intended to call six witnesses.

He told the court that the defendants, along with others still at large, allegedly conspired and committed the offences on April 11, 2017 in Lagos.

The prosecutor alleged that the defendants dishonestly converted the sum of N20 million, belonging to the complainant, one Mr Johnson Okeke, and his company, Jodaf Concepts, for their personal use.

Suleiman alleged that the defendants fraudulently induced the complainant to pay N20 million into the account of one Chris Monye.

He said the defendant obtained the money under the pretext that her brother, based in Malaysia, would deliver the dollar equivalent of $50,000 to the complainant’s supplier in China.

According to the prosecution, the alleged offences contravene Sections 278, 278(1), and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos, 2015, and Sections 1(1)(a) and 1(3) of the Advanced Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act, 2006.

Counsel to the first defendant, Ms Mariam Hassan, prayed the court to allow her client to continue enjoying the administrative bail granted by the commission.

Ms Faith Nnaji, counsel to the second defendant and her company, also urged the court to allow her client to continue enjoying the previous administrative bail granted by the EFCC.

Justice Olubunmi Abike-Fadipe thereafter approved the application, allowing the defendants to continue enjoying the administrative bail.

Abike-Fadipe adjourned the case until June 30 for the commencement of trial. (NAN)