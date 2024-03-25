EFCC arraigns 2 men over alleged N2.8bn fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned two men, Akeem Adekunle and Kayode Olusola-Ayodeji, in an Ikeja Special Offences Court over alleged N2.8 billion money laundering.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the defendants were on Monday arraigned on a three-count charge bordering on laundering of funds and conspiracy to launder funds obtained through unlawful activity.

The duo, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Following their not guilty plea, the EFCC counsel, Mr Suleiman Suleiman, prayed court for a trial date and to remand the defendants in correctional facilities.



Counsel to the first defendant, Mrs Grace Adenubi, however, prayed for stand down of the case for her to file bail application which the court ignored.

The second defence counsel, Ms Catherine Nwagbara, had no formal bail application before the court.

Nwagbara also prayed for short date to file bail application for her client.

The commission told the court that the defendants with one other still at large conspired among themselves to commit felony.

The commission said the duo transferred property derived from illegal act to the tune of N2.8 billion from the unlawful activity of one Afolabi Sunday, with the aim of disguising the illegal origin of same.



The prosecution submitted that the first defendant procured one Esther Titilayo, to open a bank account with the intent of promoting Afolabi Sunday (a. k. a. ‘Asiwaju Something’), in carrying out unlawful activity to wit stealing.

The EFCC counsel alleged that the second defendant procured one Joseph Adegboye to open a bank account with the intent of promoting Afolabi Sunday in carrying out unlawful activity to wit stealing.



According to him, the defendants allegedly committed the offences between June, Sept. 21 and Oct. 4 2023, in Lagos.

The prosecutor said the alleged offences contravened Sections 7 and 8 of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offence Act, 2006.

Justice Ismail Ijelu, thereafter, ordered that the defendants be remanded at a correctional facility, pending hearing of bail application.

Ijelu, however, adjourned the case until May 6 for commencement of trial. (NAN)

By Adenike Ayodele