EFCC arraigns 2 for alleged property fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday arraigned Alaba Alakija and Oyinkansola Alakija, before an Ikeja Special Offences Court for alleged property fraud.

The EFCC arraigned the defendants before Justice Mojisola Dada on a two-count charge of conspiracy and using false documents.

The duo, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.



The EFCC Counsel, Mr Spife Owede, asked the court for a trial date and pleaded that the defendants be remanded at a correctional facility pending determination of the charge.

The first defendant counsel, Mr M. O. Akangbe (SAN), however, informed the court of the bail application of his client, which he had filed and served on the prosecution.

Akangbe prayed the court to allow him move the application.



He also urged the court to grant the bail in most liberal terms.

Also, the second defendant counsel, Mr Victor Giwa, prayed the court to grant him oral bail.

Giwa argued that he was informed late about the matter and that he was not from the jurisdiction.

He said that second defendant was a lawyer, and a lactating mother who has a two month-old baby.

“She will not jump bail,” he said.

After listening to both parties, Dada granted bail to the first defendant in the sum of N10 million with substantial sureties in like sum.

Dada added that the first defendant must submit his international passport to the court.

However, the second defendant, was released to her husband, but her international passport was to be submitted to the court pending the delivery of judgment.

EFCC alleged that the defendants with intent to financially benefit from the property located at No 10 Keffi Street South-west, Ikoyi, Lagos conspired amongst themselves to use a false document tittled “Vesting Deed by Dr Omodele Alakija and Mr Afolabi Alakija” the executors of the estate of late Sir Ademola Alakija purporting same to be made by Dr Omodele Alakija and Mr Afolabi Alakija.

According to the commission, the alleged offences violate Section 409 and 364 of the Criminal Law of the Lagos State, 2011.

The judge, however, adjourned the matter to May, 28 for the commencement trial. (NAN)

By Adenike Ayodele