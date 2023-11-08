Wednesday, November 8, 2023
HomeAnti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectEFCC Arraigns 11 Undergraduates for Internet Fraud
Anti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectNewsSociety News

EFCC Arraigns 11 Undergraduates for Internet Fraud

Favour Lashem
By Favour Lashem
0
34

The Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Monday, November   6, 2023 arraigned eleven students of Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU,  before Justice Nathaniel Ayo-Emmanuel of the Federal High Court, Osogbo, Osun State for their alleged involvement in internet fraud.

The defendants were arraigned on different count charges,  ranging from one to six  charges as preferred  against them by the EFCC.

They are:  Perekebena Olombeni Micah, Nnekwelugo Nnaemeka, Moyosore Favour Oluwasakin, Aghwaritoma Wisdom Obaro, Daniel Olashile Maiye, Gbolahan Khalid Adesina, Yinka Temitope Jayeola, Olumuyiwa Emmanuel Adeleye, Abiola Emmanuel Oluwadare, Busari Abdulazeez Ayodeji and Okesipe Tobiloba Paul.

Nine of the defendants were arraigned on one -count charge each, while the remaining two: Micah and Obaro  had  six count- charges filed against each of  them.

One of the counts reads: “That you, Perekebena Olombeni Micah sometimes in 2023 in Osogbo, Osun State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did fraudulently impersonated the name – Pies through  your Whatsapp account phone number +1(414)367-9473 by claiming that you are an American Female in love with your victims in the United States of America with intent to gain advantage for yourself and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 22 (2) (b) (i) and punishable under Section 22 (2) (b) of the Cyber Crimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc.) Act, 2015.”

Another count reads, “That you, Aghwaritoma Wisdom Obaro on or about 1st November, 2023 at Ile-Ife, Osun State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, fraudulently impersonated by representing yourself to be a white man by name Alex Stephens from United States of America to one Megan Johnson, through your Google Chat and your email address (alexsteps678@gmail.com) with intent to gain advantage for yourself and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 22 (2) (b) (i) and punishable under Section 22 (2) (b) of the Cyber Crimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc.) Act, 2015.”

Upon their arraignments, they all pleaded “not guilty” to the charges when they were read to them.

 Consequently, prosecution counsel, Oluwatoyin Owodunni prayed  the court for  trial dates  and the remand of the defendants at a Correctional Centre.

In response, defence counsels to Ayodeji, Adesina, Oluwasakin, Micah, Adeleye and Okesipe informed the court of “motions for bail applications” filed on behalf of their clients which have been served on the prosecution, therefore urging the court to admit the six defendants to bail in the most liberal terms.

 Justice Ayo-Emmanuel, having listened to the prayers of both parties, admitted Ayodeji, Adesina, Oluwasakin, Micah, Adeleye and Okesipe to bail.

Ayodeji, Adesina, Oluwasakin, Adeleye and Okesipe were admitted to bail in the sum of N2,000,000 (Two Million Naira only) each while Micah was granted bail in the sum of N3,000,000 (Three Million Naira only).

Other bail conditions are:  two sureties in like sum, first surety must be the defendant’s  father or mother, second surety must be a relative, sibling, clergy or civil servant with the Osun State Government; the sureties must depose to an affidavit of means and both residential and office addresses of the sureties, as well as their statuses must be provided and verified by the court registrar.

 The judge adjourned the matters to November 29 and December 12, 2023 respectively for commencement of trial and remanded the defendants at the Ilesha Correctional Centre,  Osun State pending the perfection of their bail conditions.

 The defendants were among the sixty-nine (69) suspected internet fraudsters arrested on Wednesday, November 01, 2023 at Oduduwa Estate area of Ile-Ife in Osun State following actionable intelligence on their alleged involvement in fraudulent internet-related activities.

Previous article
Poverty Alleviation: NSIPA Coordinator assures of better life transforming interventions 
Next article
EFCC Arraigns Fake Surety in Port Harcourt
Favour Lashem
Favour Lashemhttps://newsdiaryonline.com/
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

ABOUT US

NewsDiary is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: editor@newsdiaryonline.com

FOLLOW US

© NewsDiary All Right Reserved. Designed By DeedsTech.