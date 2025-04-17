EFCC arraign 4 on alleged N46.3m forex fraud

By Adenike Ayodele: 07066467144

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday arraigned three men and a company before an Ikeja Special Offences Court on alleged N46.3 million forex fraud

The suspects include Osita Nduh, Destiny Osita International Ltd, Elder Ugbine (alias Elderly man Mega Links) and Idika Williams, (alias Makapella).

They were arraigned on a four-count charge of conspiracy, stealing, obtaining by false pretence and receiving fraudulently obtained property.

They however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The EFCC Prosecutor, Mr Nnaemeka Omewa, told the court that the defendants allegedly committed the offences in August, 2023 in Lagos.

The Omewa alleged that the defendants with others still at large conspired and dishonestly converted to their use, the sum of N46.3 million, property of the complainant, one Mr Chigozie Amadike.

He said that the defendants under false pretence told the complainant that they were forex dealers and have the Chinese RMB equivalent of the said sum being 377, 150 RMB to exchange for him, a representation they knew to be false.

The prosecution also submitted that Ugbine dishonestly retained the sum of N50 million paid to his company’s account.

According to him, the alleged offences violate Sections 278(1)(b) and 285(9) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2011 and Sections 1(1)(a) and 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences, 2006.

He therefore asked the court for a trial date and for the defendants to be remanded at the correctional centre.

Counsel to the first and second defendants, Mr Tochukwu Igweza, prayed the court to allow his clients continue to enjoy the administrative bail given to them by the EFCC.

Defence Counsel to the third and fourth defendants, Mr Anthony Ameh also prayed the court to allow his clients enjoy the administrative bail granted to them by the commission.

Justice Mojisola Dada ruled that all the defendants continue to enjoy the administrative bail granted to them by EFCC.

The judge adjourned the case until June 16 for the commencement of trial. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)