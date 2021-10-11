EFCC Advises Youths Against Cyber Crime

October 11, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



As part of efforts to the student community in the campaign against cybercrime, the Ibadan Zonal Commander of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Assistant Commander of the EFCC, Kanu Idagu, has advised the youth to desist from cybercrime, warning that it could ruin their lives.

 He gave this charge on Thursday, October 7, 2021 while delivering a lecture on Information and Technology and Social  at the Department of Sociology, Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Ibadan.

Kanu who was  represented by the Head of Economic Governance of the Command, Chief Superintendent of the EFCC, David  Nkpe, defined cybercrime as any form of illegal act perpetrated by using the internet and other means to obtain money from unsuspecting victims.

He advised the youths to focus on self- and redirect their energy into positive that will benefit them and the society. “It is better to start humble and grow steadily than spend time in jail. Be content, work hard and you will definitely to the top,” he said. 

 

According to him, the EFCC is exploring all avenues to dissuade Nigerians from embracing corrupt practices in not to dent the country’s reputation. He said the Commission was ready to collaborate with all stakeholders to find ways of encouraging the students to use their youthful energies in a positive manner, adding that there are enormous opportunities the internet.  

He said the youths realise that cybercrime has effects which could destroy their future.

Kanu expressed dismay that some families openly encourage the criminal of their children because of the benefits they derive from such and then justify it with the high rate of unemployment and poverty in Nigeria.

He assured that the Commission remains steadfast in its determination to reduce cybercrime to the barest minimum in the country.

The Head of Department, Prof. E. Nwokocha thanked the EFCC for considering the invitation and bringing the practical lessons to bear in the students’ experience. “This will no doubt serve as warning shots and equip the students to steer clear of these crimes and serve as vanguard for social order,” he stated.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,