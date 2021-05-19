The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) has emerged the winner of the Industrial Training Fund’s (ITF) “Best in Human Resource Development for 2020” award.



Presenting the award at the EEDC Headquarters in Enugu on Tuesday, the Area Manager, ITF Enugu, Mrs Uzoamaka Yahaya, said the award was in recognition of EEDC’s efforts in the area of human capital development.



Yahaya said the company did tremendously well in staff capacity building within the South-Eastern part of the country.



“The EEDC, which is southeast franchise power firm, clinched the coveted award for the first time by meeting and exceeding all the necessary training requirements and financial obligations,’’ she said.



Receiving the ward, the Head of Human Resources, EEDC, Mrs Nkiru Chukwuma, thanked ITF for acknowledging the company’s performance in empowering its personnel.



Chukwuma reaffirmed EEDC’s continued commitment to the training and retraining of staff members, bearing in mind that they remained its critical asset.



“We recognise that training and retraining of employees result in excellence in service delivery, which is a key part of our operations.



“As a reputable and respected company, we intend to remain at the top in learning and development,’’ she said.



ITF introduced the award to recognise brands passionate about continuous learning and development of their employees for improved performance across a broad range of operational and customer service activities. (NAN)

