EEDC wins ITF award in human resources development

May 19, 2021



The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) emerged the winner of the Industrial Training Fund’s (ITF) “Best in Human Resource Development for 2020” .


Presenting the at the EEDC Headquarters in Enugu on Tuesday, the Area Manager, ITF Enugu, Mrs Uzoamaka Yahaya, said the was in recognition of EEDC’s efforts in the area of human capital development.


Yahaya said the company did tremendously well in staff capacity building within the South-Eastern part of the country.


“The EEDC, which southeast franchise power firm, clinched the coveted for the time meeting and exceeding all the necessary training requirements and financial obligations,’’ she said.


Receiving the ward, the of Human Resources, EEDC, Mrs Nkiru Chukwuma, thanked ITF for acknowledging the company’s performance in empowering its personnel.


Chukwuma reaffirmed EEDC’s continued commitment to the training and retraining of staff , bearing in mind that they remained its critical asset.


“We recognise that training and retraining of employees result in excellence in service delivery, which a key part of our operations.


“As a reputable and respected company, we intend to remain at the in learning and development,’’ she said.


ITF introduced the award to recognise brands passionate about learning and development of their employees for improved performance across a broad range of operational and customer service activities. (NAN)

