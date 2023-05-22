EEDC takes mobile MAP metering to Imo, guarantees meter within 48 hours

By Stanley Nwanosike

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC), has commenced mobile Meter Asset Providers (MAP) metering in Owerri, Imo, as part of the company’s conscious effort to have all its customers access prepaid meters.

The company said that the MAP metering programme allows customers to pay and get metered within 48 hours and reimbursed with the value of the cost of the meter through energy over a period.

The Head, Corporate Communications of EEDC. Mr Emeka Ezeh, in a statement on Thursday in Enugu, noted that the company adopted this as a strategic approach to close the existing metering gap in its network.

According to Ezeh, mobile MAP metering kicked off in Enugu in June 2022, and has been executed in several locations within the metropolis.

“It has traversed Ogidi and Onitsha, in Anambra State, with about 6,000 customers already metered through this programme.

“To subscribe, EEDC customers residing in Owerri are expected to visit either the Owerri or New Owerri District office with a valid form of identification (either Drivers License, Voters Card, NIN or International Passport) and a copy of their bills.

“Officials of the company will assist with the MAP application process, and installation will be made once payment is confirmed.

“The single-phase meter goes for N63,061.27 while the three-phase meter is N117,910.69. The prices are all inclusive of VAT,” he said.

He said that customers are therefore encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity and get metered, bearing in mind that they would be reimbursed with the value of the cost of the meter through energy, over a period.

The EEDC spokesman said “it is also the only way they can manage their consumption and pay for what they consume.

“This exercise is carried out by EEDC in conjunction with its MAPs (Meter Asset Providers) – MOJEC International Limited and Advanced Energy Management Services (AEMS).”

It would be recalled that MAP is a metering intervention designed and approved by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to close the existing metering gap in the sector. (NAN)