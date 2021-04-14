The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) has attributed the loss of power supply experienced by its customers in Owerrinta, Abia to activities of vandals.

A statement by Emeka Ezeh, EEDC’s Head of Corporate Communications, on Wednesday in Umuahia, said vandals had attacked EEDC’s network in Owerrinta and vandalised 31 spans of aluminum conductor last week.

He said the development affected power supply to customers served by more than 30 distribution substations.

According to him, some of the areas affected are: Ibeku Ngwa, Aro Ngwa, Amusu, Umuka Aro, Umuobasi, Aro Amato, Amavo Tank, Amavo Ukwu, Umuagbai, Amavo, Nkpuka and Ngwa Obi.

He said Mgbede Ala, Okpu Ala Ukwu, Umuokpai, Umueze, Isiahaba, Ntigha Uzo, Mba Amiri 1, Mba Amiri1 2, Ichi Ukwu, Mbutu Umuduru, Eke Onyeugba, Amusu Umuacha, Umuika Junction and Ugba Junction, were also affected.

Also affected are Nigerian Navy, Ador Nsokwu, Umuogbu, Owerrinta (Water Side), Umu Ojimaefere, Egbelu Mbutu, Umu Orisa, Amapu Okeala, Amapu Ama Ekpu, Amapu Umuamata and St. Andrew’s Uratta.

He said Opara Oha, Nnaji, Adventist Secondary School, Owerrinta, Diamond Bank Owerrinta, Aga Isi Iyi and Annunciation Seminary were among the affected areas.

Ezeh said the incident had been reported at the Eziama Police Station in Aba North Local Government Area.

He also said other critical stakeholders within the affected communities had equally been notified of the development.

In a related development, Ezeh said the Umuoriaku distribution substation, which was under Ariaria feeder was equally vandalised last week.

He said the vandals carted away armoured cables and earth wires, thereby throwing the whole community into darkness.

Ezeh assured customers within the affected areas that assessment of the items vandalised had been made and effort was on to purchase them and restore supply to the affected areas.

He advised customers to be more vigilant and ensure that installations serving them, located within their communities were protected and not attacked by vandals. (NAN)

