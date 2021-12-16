EEDC announces power outage in parts of Imo following annual preventive maintenance

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC), has announced that there will be a power outage in some parts of Imo on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.

A press release, signed by the the Head of Corporate Communications, Mr Emeka Ezeh, said the outage is to enable the company carry out its annual preventive maintenance.

The release disclosed that the Alaoji-Owerri 132KV line two will be off between 9am and 120m while Alaoji-Owerri line one will also be interrupted as an additional safety measure.

It added that the outage will affect supply to Egbu Transmission station and all the 33KV feeders, namely Mbaise, Okigwe, Airport, Owerri, Orlu, New Oguta, and Oguta, feeding Owerri and New Owerri Districts.

Consequently, all customers in Imo, except parts of Orlu and Mbaise that receive supply from Anambra and Umuahia respectively, will be affected during the period of the maintenance.

“We regret the inconveniences this will cause our esteemed customers and assure them that supply will be restored as soon as the team completes the maintenance,” the release read. (NAN)

