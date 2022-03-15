EEDC announces another grid collapse in South East

By Stanley Nwanosike

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) has announced another electricity grid collapse in the five South East states on Tuesday, March 15, barely 24 hours after the last incident.

The Head, Corporate Communications, EEDC, Mr Emeka Ezeh, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Enugu.

According to Ezeh, the EEDC wish to inform our esteemed customers of another system collapse which occurred at 5:10p.m. this evening, Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

“This is coming barely 24 hours after the national grid collapse experienced in the early hours of Monday, March 14 at about 10:45 a.m.

“As a result of this unfortunate development, all our outgoing feeders are out and supply to our customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo States has been affected.

“We are currently on standby, awaiting further directive from the National Control Centre (NCC) for restoration of supply,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the zone has been witnessing epileptic supply of power in the past few weeks. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

