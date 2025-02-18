Edwin Clark: Obasanjo laments deaths of patriotic leaders

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo says it is sad that the rank of the nation’s patriotic leadership is fast depleting by the loss of its dedicated and resourceful patriots.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo says it is sad that the rank of the nation’s patriotic leadership is fast depleting by the loss of its dedicated and resourceful patriots.

Obasanjo expressed his concern while responding to Edwin Clark’s death in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr Kehinde Akinyemi, in Abeokuta on Tuesday.

The former president said he received Clark’s death with shock barely four days after the demise of Afenifere chieftain, Ayo Adebanjo.

He eulogised Clark, who died at 97, as a great friend, a frontline lawyer, a seasoned economist, a tested administrator, an accomplished politician and a revered community leader.

According to him, the deceased had, over the years, exhibited an undying love for his people and remained a vocal champion of improved conditions for the oil-bearing states of the country.

“I received yet another shocking and sad news of the passing of a great brother and friend, a frontline lawyer, a seasoned economist, a tested administrator, an accomplished politician and a revered community leader, Chief Edwin Clark.

“It was shocking because we lost Adebanjo four days ago; indeed, the rank of the nation’s patriotic leadership is fast depleting by the loss of our dedicated and resourceful patriots.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that Clark had an eventful service to the nation as Commissioner for Education and Finance in the former Midwestern State at various times between 1968 to 1974.

“His stint as the official spokesman of the Federal Government in 1975 cannot go unrecognised.

“I remember him as a close colleague in the cabinet of General Yakubu Gowon,” he said.

Obasanjo said that as a senator representing the Delta Senatorial Zone in 1983, it was on record that Clark was in the vanguard of the advocacy for minority rights.

“Even at his prime age, Chief Clark never rested on his oars to contribute to national development as a committed nationalist.

“I recall some time in 2021, Clark, for the good of the nation, volunteered to be part of the Committee for Goodness of Nigeria (CGN), which was convened by me along with Muhammad Abubakar,” he said

He said Clark’s family, the Niger Delta region and the nation would be grieved, particularly when his wealth of experience, wisdom and counsel were still needed.

“I pray the good Lord to grant the soul of Clark a peaceful rest and the Clark family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” Obasanjo said. (NAN)