Edun to chair South-West public hearing on minimum wage

Mr Wale Edun, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy will chair the South-West zone public hearing on the new national minimum wage on Thursday in Lagos.

This is contained in a statement by Mrs Helen Oby, Head, Press and Public Relations Unit of the Ministry of Finance, on Monday in Abuja.

She said Edun will lead five other members of the minimum wage team appointed by the federal government to the public hearing at LTV Blue Roof Arena, Ikeja, Lagos.

“This session aims to gather insights and recommendations to inform a fair and sustainable minimum wage policy, reflecting the engagement and contributions from various stakeholders in the region.

Gov. Adeleke Ademola of Osun will represent state governments interest during the hearing.

Other members are, Omo-Lamai Grace, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria; Muhammed Nura, Nigeria Association of Small and Medium Enterprises; Adeyanju Adewale (NLC); Shuaibu Afusatu (TUC); and Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Onyejeocha Nkeiruka.

Oby said that the aim was to aggregate the inputs of Nigerians to come up with a sustainable national minimum wage reflective of economic realities and aspirations of workers.

According to her, stakeholders are expected to contribute to shaping a policy that balances the well-being of workers with the economic health of the nation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that similar public hearings have been slated across other political zones.

The hearings were scheduled to take place in the North-East (Yola), North-West (Kano), North-Central (Abuja), South-South (Uyo), and South-East (Enugu). (NAN)

By Vivian Emoni