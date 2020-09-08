Educationists urge FG to provide functional basic education for early school leavers

Mr Simeon Fowowe, National President, Association of Nursery and Primary Education Instructors in Nigeria (ANPEIN), has urged Federal Government to provide functional basic education for adults and youths who have no formal education or left school too early.

Fowowe made the plea on Tuesday in Lagos at the virtual lecture to celebrate the International Literacy Day organised by ANPEIN.

The lecture was entitled: “Literacy Teaching and Learning in The Post COVID-19 Dispensation: The Role of Educators and Changing Pedagogies.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that International Literacy Day is celebrated globally every Sept. 8 to raise awareness and remind people of the importance of literacy as a matter of dignity and human rights.

Fowowe said governments should target migrant folks, illiterate and semi-literate adults, youths and adolescents in the society. “Most of these people left formal school system early, and are now willing to come back and continue schooling.

“Governments should provide remedial and life-long education for youths and adults who did not complete secondary education,” he said. Fowowe said also urged students and learners to adapt to the new literacy skill demands in Nigeria and international communities.

“Changes in the society and technology have affected and will continue to affect the ways in which people use language to think, communicate and to learn. “The ability to use language effectively enhances pupils opportunities to experience personal satisfaction and to become responsible.

“Literacy, therefore, is the ability to read and write at a designated and acceptance level,” Fowowe said. He added that UNESCO sees literacy as capacity to communicate using inscribed, printed or electronic signs or symbols for representing language.

Fowowe said that the forms of literacy include: digital, financial,cultural/social, health, legal literacy, early literacy and basic literacy. Also, Dr Eniola Ola-Alani, the National Coordinator of ANPEIN, Osun chapter, said that International Literacy Day was meant to remind us the important literate and people bringing desired changes in literacy world.

Ola-Alani said that education open doors of new world, exploration, revive and confidence to every learner, which means every country needs literate and educated population. “In the current generation, an illiterate individual becomes a stranger in his own community due to advances in technology.