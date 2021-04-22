The Proprietor of a private Nursery and Primary School in Ilorin, Kwara, Mr Dele Afolabi, has called for compulsory medical clinics in public and private schools in Nigeria.Afolabi made the appeal in Ilorin on Thursday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).He said most schools lacked standard medical facilities which had led to the death of many innocent Nigerian

students.According to him, most schools proprietors are not paying attention to medical facilities, but only care for tuition fees.“Most private and public schools have the most beautiful structures, class rooms, science laboratories, library and sporting facilities without any recognised school clinic.“They never care about the students’ health which is the most important. Even public schools lack the medical facilities for emergencies in schools that can save life.“Some schools don’t have ordinary ‘First Aid Box’ for emergency situations. That is why most students die before being rushed to the nearest hospitals.“A first class and well equipped clinic should be made compulsory for every school, private or public,”

he said.The proprietor, however, advised education stakeholders, government at all levels to prioritise enforcement of standard school clinics in Nigerian schools.He advised school proprietors to prioritise the safety and health of students above tuition fees and quality education.He also urged public, private individuals, community leaders and NGOs to support schools in building standard clinics with qualified medical personnel to attend to students. (NAN)

