Educationist tasks FG on improved standard of education

By Ige Adekunle

An educationist, Mr Mike Fatukasi, has called on the government to provide critical infrastructure in tertiary institutions toward uplifting the standard of education in the country.

Fatukasi, who is the Principal of Adedokun International Schools, Ota, Ogun, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota on Wednesday.

He advised government against playing politics with education to improve the quality of graduates produced from the tertiary institutions in the country.

According to him, the frequent strikes by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is affecting the standard of education in Nigeria.

“We have experienced this negative development so many times.

“In the school, we have to interview so many graduates before we could get the few who can actually defend their certificates,” he said.

The principal described the ongoing strike by ASUU as a setback to the educational system in Nigeria.

Fatukasi stated that the final year students would be the ones to bear the brunt when the schools reopen after the strike.

He said that the continuous shutting down of universities was not good for a nation that desired sustainable human capital development.

He berated the proliferation of universities, noting that “many institutions(universities) should be merged to enhance the quality of education.”

NAN reports that ASUU had on Feb. 14 commenced strike demanding for the revitalisation of public universities, among other demands. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

