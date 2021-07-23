Educationist advocates respect for teachers

The proprietor of a private school in Ilorin, Mr Segun Oluwole, on Friday advocated the need for parents to respect teachers and stop insulting them.

Oluwole told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that many parents were fond of insulting teachers publicly and in the presence of their students.

“It is a very bad idea to insult teachers in the presence of students. It’s disrespectful.

“Teachers are trying to correct students but some parents are going too far in protecting their wards. We have seen a situation where parents will go and disgrace teachers in the staff room or classroom.

“Discipline is part of learning. If you prevent teachers from training your wards all in the name of love, you will regret it in the future,’’ he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...