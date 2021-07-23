Educationist advocates respect for teachers

The proprietor of a private in Ilorin, Mr Segun Oluwole, Friday advocated the need for parents to teachers and insulting them.

Oluwole told the News Agency of (NAN) that many parents were fond of insulting teachers publicly and in the presence of their students.

“It is a idea to insult teachers in the presence of students. It’s disrespectful.

“Teachers are trying to correct students but some parents are going too far in protecting their wards. We have seen a situation where parents will go and disgrace teachers in the staff room or classroom.

“Discipline is part of learning. If you prevent teachers from training your wards all in the name of love, you will regret it in the ,’’ he said. (NAN)

