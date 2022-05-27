Educationist advocates inclusive education for children with special needs

An education specialist, Mr Eniola Olajobi, has called for inclusive education, especially for children with special needs.

Olajobi, Director, Outliers School, Lagos, made the call during a walk by the school in commemoration of Children’s Day celebration on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Children’s Day, which is celebrated on May 27 annually, is dedicated to celebrating children all over the world, and for adults to remember their childhood experiences.

Olajobi also called on government at all levels to train more educators to boost their capacity in handling physically challenged children.

He said that physically challenged children were more likely to be out of school, due to unavailable facilities to suit their needs.

Olajobi claimed that the Nigerian society had not been disability-friendly as many infrastructure were built without recourse to students with disabilities and other learning challenges.

“This is why we call on Nigerian schools to embrace inclusive education.

“If we aspire for the good of our children, it becomes paramount that they should be exposed to equal opportunities, learning inclusive,” he said.

Olajobi said inclusive education should be seen as a human right.

‘It is important that we are not left behind.

“Inclusive education is beneficial not only to the students but parents, the school and the society at large.

NAN reports that the walk was supported by the Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities(JONAPWD), Association of Nigerian Educational Psychologist (epAN), Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus and Festus Fajemilo Foundation.( NAN)

