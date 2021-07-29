Education Summit: Buhari presides over strategic meeting as world leaders set to generate $5bn

 President Buhari has presided over a strategic meeting ahead of Thursday’ opening the Global Education Summit in London.

The News Agency of Nigeria () reports the Summit meant to generate five billion dollars from donor countries, organisations and wealthy individuals for transformation of education, globally.

reports the Summit would cover ministerial roundtable deliberations on COVID-19 impact on schools and teachers while keynote message would be delivered at the summit by Amina Mohammed, United Nations Deputy Secretary-General.

Malala Yousafzai, the Pakistani schoolgirl was shot by the Talibans for going to school, as well as some youth leaders across the would also address the summit on the of Education.

reports the strategic meeting the president was attended by members of the Nigerian delegation including the Adviser to the President, retired Maj.- Gen. Babagana Monguno and Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba.

Nwajiuba, spoke to newsmen after the meeting, said also updated the Nigerian leader on the outcome of the ministerial deliberations of the summit.

commended the president for attending the summit physically, saying his presence in London had attracted recognitions to Nigeria.

”Nigeria a leading country in the entire global education chain and we are one of the biggest beneficiaries.

”His presence here almost a sacrifice making on behalf of the people of Nigeria to get as much as possible,” said. (NAN)

