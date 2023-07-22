Education, skill are fundamental to personal, societal development – CDS

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Maj.-Gen. Christopher Musa, says education and skill acquisitions are fundamental pillars for personal and societal development.

Musa said this at the graduation of participants of the Defence and Police Officers Wives Association (DEPOWA) Skill Acquisition Programme on Saturday in Abuja.

He said the skill acquisition programme highlighted the importance of developing and nurturing the skills of the defence and police officers wives.

The CDS said the skills that had been acquired would undoubtedly play a pivotal role in their personal growth, self-reliance and empowerment.

According to him, by investing in their own abilities, the defence and police officers wives are taking a proactive step towards securing a brighter future for themselves and their families.

“I firmly believe that education and skill acquisitions are fundamental pillars for personal and societal development.

“When we empower the women in our communities, we empower the entire nation.

“The skills that have been acquired through DEPOWA’s programs will not only enhance the individual lives of our wives but also contribute to the overall progress of our nation.

“These skills will equip them to engage in productive activities, pursue gainful employment, and contribute meaningfully to the economy,” he said.

Musa commended the President of DEPOWA, Mrs Oghogho Musa, for her vision, passion, and tireless efforts as well as dedication to uplifting the lives of DEPOWA members.

He also commended the management of the DEPOWA Skills Acquisition Centre for their unwavering commitment to providing the necessary resources and creating a conducive learning environment for the participants.

“The skill acquisition programmes organised by DEPOWA also play a crucial role in assisting the wives of deceased officers to cope and sustain their livelihoods.

“By equipping them with valuable skills, we are empowering them to overcome the challenges they face and ensure a secure future for themselves and their children.

“It is our duty as a society to support these brave women and provide them with the tools they need to rebuild their lives.

“I want to emphasise that the achievements we are celebrating today are not just certificates or qualifications. They represent resilience, determination, and the relentless pursuit of personal growth.

“The skills acquired by the members of DEPOWA signify their unwavering commitment to self-improvement and their determination to create a better future for themselves and their families,” he added.

In her remarks, the DEPOWA president, Mrs Musa, said that 20 barrack youths had successfully undergone two weeks intensive vocational training programme at the centre.

She said the skills acquisition programmes and other humanitarian and social intervention programmes being initiated by DEPOWA were geared towards aligning with the non-kinetics campaigns of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

According to her, kinetic and non-kinetic campaigns are part and parcel of military strategies used to win the war against terrorism, banditry and other forms of criminalities bedeviling the country.

She urged the beneficiaries to ensure that they put to practice the skills that they had acquired to become self-reliant, industrious and above all employers of labour.

“I must add that the starter kits that will be issued to you today is to encourage you to start your trade to support your academic endeavours.

“I look forward to seeing and knowing that you are all doing well in the areas of entrepreneurship.

“To be honest with you, there are very limited jobs in today’s labour market, nations are embracing skills acquisition and vocational training to complement government efforts in providing jobs for the teeming unemployed,” she said.

Mrs Musa said the graduation coincided with her birthday and thanked God for preserving and sustaining her and members of her family thus far.

The Immediate past President of DEPOWA, Mrs Vickie Irabor, commended her successor for sustaining the legacy of empowering the less privileged and supporting the society.

Irabor urged Mrs Musa to keep the flag of DEPOWA flying by continuing to touch lives, empower the needy and supporting their husbands to succeed in their tasks of defending the nation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the beneficiaries were engaged in two weeks of intensive training in barbing, make-up, gele and production of various types of liquid soap, cosmetics, germicides and other household products. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

