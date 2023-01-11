Education sector stakeholders pledge support for Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu

By oluwatope Lawanson

Stakeholders in the Education sector have pledged support to Sen. Bola Tinubu, APC Presidential Candidate and Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State respectively in the 2023 general elections.

Members of the Lagos State Chapter of the National Association of Education Secretaries of Nigeria (NAESN) and Association of Primary School Heads of Nigeria (AOPSHON) made the pledge on Wednesday at an Endorsement/Sensitisation Rally held at the Agege Stadium, Lagos.

The groups vowed to work assiduously for the success of Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu and all candidates of the party at the elections.

The Chairman, Lagos State Chapter, NAESN, Akeem Amosu stated that his association, in collaboration with the state chapter of AOPSHON had put together the rally in support of the aspirations of Tinubu, and Sanwo-Olu owing to their antecedents and performance in governance.

Describing Tinubu, a two-term governor of Lagos state as the father of modern Lagos who had left his footprints in the sands of time, Amosu added that the associations held a strong conviction that if he emerged as the next president, it would be a turning point for Nigeria.

He stated that Tinubu’s victory at the polls would also bring an end to economic hardships as well as a bright and new beginning for the country.

Similarly, the Chairman, Lagos state chapter of AOPSHON, Olukayode Edun, commended Sanwo-Olu’s administration for the contributions and for massively investing in the education sector and teachers in the state.

He, therefore, charged all members of the associations to ensure that they mobilised and ensured that the APC candidates won at all levels during the 2023 general elections.

Earlier, the Lagos state Chairman, Nigeria Union of Teachers, Akintoye Hassan urged teachers not to hide their faces at this time, considering the good gestures of the Sanwo-Olu’s administration.

Highlighting some of the successes of the administration, he said: “Monthly salary has never failed, promotion of teachers have been steady, brand new cars yearly given to outstanding teachers to mention a few of the privileges they enjoy.”

He, therefore, enjoined all teachers to come out and vote for APC candidates at the polls.

In his response, Sanwo-Olu commended the groups for the initiatives and for supporting APC.

Sanwo-Olu who was represented by his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat charged Nigerians to vote for people with relevant experiences, bold and tested.

“Vote candidates with antecedents, who knows the best strategies and policies to initiate bringing about the needed change for a better Nigeria.

” Tinubu is well experienced, competent and bold and he has the antecedent of selecting the right people and team that can put the nation on the right pedestal and build the Nigeria of our dreams.

“We need a person who can pick the right people for the good of our country and citizens and Tinubu is the one,” he explained.

Speaking on achievements made so far by his administration, the governor said he has performed greatly well.

He said the education sector in the state had grown in leaps and bounds in the last years with the introduction of Eko Excel initiative, staff welfare and the establishment of two universities in the state.

“Nigeria needs experienced leaders who will put the nation in the right pedestal.”

He, noted that his administration had performed creditably well in all sectors and deserved a second term.

The governor charged the people to ensure that they mobilised and sensitised residents to vote massively for all candidates of the APC in the February and March elections to ensure progress for Lagos state and Nigeria. (NAN)