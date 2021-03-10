Education, Power Ministries, others make presentations at 37th virtual FEC

President Buhari on presided over the 37th of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Ministries of Education, Power and Affairs are expected to make presentations at the .

In attendance of the were Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, and the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Gambari.

Others physically attending the weekly meeting were the Adviser (NSA), rtd Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno and six Ministers.

The affected ministers included those of and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr Zainab Ahmed, and Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.

Others were that of Power, Mamman Sale, Affairs, Sen. Godswill Akpabio and Minister of State for Education,Mr Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba.

The Head of Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan and other Ministers would be participating in the meeting from their various offices in Abuja online. (NAN)

