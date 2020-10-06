Education ministry, ICPC collaborate on unity schools feeding investigation

Minister of Education, Alhaji Adamu Adamu, has ordered a full-scale investigation into the allegation that N2.67 billion meal subsidies to 104 Unity Colleges, found their ways into individuals accounts.

This followed the report of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on the fund released to the colleges during the COVID-19 lockdown for meal subsidies.

Adamu gave the order in a statement signed by Mr Ben Goong, Director, Press and Public Relations of the ministry in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said that the investigation was to establish the veracity of the claims to ensure that there was no diversion of public funds or misappropriation of same.

The minister said that the ministry would collaborate effectively with ICPC to unearth the facts and find a lasting solution to the payment system for meal subsidies that would ensure accountability and transparency.