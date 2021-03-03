Education minister urges common measure at combating COVID-19 among Commonwealth nations 

The Minister of Education, Mr Adamu Adamu, has urged members of the Commonwealth of Nations to evolve common measures to fight COVID-19 and protect their natural resources.

Adamu made the call at a news conference on Tuesday in Abuja to commemorate the 2021 Commonwealth Day scheduled for March 8.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme for the 2021 celebration is “Delivering a Common Future: Connecting, Innovating and Transforming.”

Adamu said that the theme was a precursor to all the commonwealth activities for the year.

According to him, the members of the Commonwealth of Nations, through inter-related networks would put together their resources and expertise to achieve innovations that would protect their collective natural resources.

“Ensure ocean health, empower women and girls, sustain democratic governance, boost trade and education, and evolve measures to guard against COVID-19 pandemic for the common good of all member countries.

“It is important to note that Commonwealth Day was first used in 1958 to supplant the historic Empire Day which was established in honour of Queen Victoria and England in 1902.

“The same theme was used in 2020, and was also to stand as the motif for the biennial Commonwealth of Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) which was postponed from last year to June this year, due to COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

The minister said that the celebration would commence with a reminder to the 36 states Commissioners of Education and the Federal Capital Territory Education Board on the need to join the commemoration.

He said the activities would include Quiz Competitions which are based on common issues around Commonwealth, English Language, Mathematics, Sciences and current affairs on March 4.

Adamu said winners from the quiz competitions would be awarded prizes on March 8 at the actual commemoration.

Other activities, he said, include a dress rehearsal on March 6, and dramatic procession of the Commonwealth flags representing all the member nations among other activities.

High Commissioners of Commonwealth countries in Nigeria, members of the diplomatic corps and other dignitaries are expected to grace the occasion.

NAN reports that the commemoration is a unique celebration of unity in diversity by the 54 countries colonised by England. (NAN)