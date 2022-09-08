Education Minister calls on Stakeholders to operationalise School Safety Policy

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

Ahead of 2022 International Day to Protect Education from Attack, the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu has said there is the need for State governments, Education Institutions and stakeholders, civil society organisations, the Military, and the general public to operationalise the guidance of School Safety Policy.

Adamu disclosed this at a briefing on the preparation by the Ministry to observe the 2022 edition of the “International Day To Protect Education From Attack in Abuja on Thursday.

Represented by the Minister of State for Education, Dr. Nana Opiah, Minister said the observance was initiated by Qatar and co-sponsored by sixty two (62) other countries at the 76th United Nations General Assembly in 2020 and was unanimously espoused.

He said that the Ministry chose theme for 2022 International Day to Protect Education from Attack,” Implementing the School Safety Policy as a Tool To Protect Education From Attack: Our Collective Responsibility” to create awareness on the existence of the School Safety Policy and need for operationalise it.

“Therefore, this is the third edition and the Ministry strategically chose the theme” Implementing the School Safety Policy as a Tool To Protect Education From Attack: Our Collective Responsibility”.

“The theme foregrounds the education sector hands-on actions to protect education from violence situations and armed conflict thereby upholding the right to education and its continuity in such emergency situations as enshrined in the Safe School Declaration which Nigeria ratified on 20th March, 2019.

“The theme was devised by the Ministry to create awareness on the existence of the School Safety Policy and the need for state governments, Education Institutions and stakeholders, civil society organizations, the Military, and the general public to operationalize the guidance therein. The School Safety Policy copiously highlights the strategies for emergency preparedness in education institutions, measures for harm reduction, stakeholders to contact for help in case of imminent attack, deterrence of the Military from using education institutions and procedures to ensure that education continues if the attack is inevitable,” he explained.

Adamu disclosed that the Ministry will celebrate the event with pre activities and a grand finale, adding that the pre-activities was initiated by call letters to education institutions to commence the preparation of learners that will perform at the occasion.

Speaking further he said, ” The performance will involve re-enactment of conflict situations in education institutions through playlets or dance drama, poetic renditions and debate competition based on the theme.

“The rehearsals have taken place and schools have been selected to perform at the grand finale where the meritorious winners will be rewarded handsomely. The Honourable Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu will deliver the event open at the event where all the relevant stakeholders will be in attendance.

“Experts will also give informational talks on the “Significance of the Minimum Standard Document which codified the operationalization of the School Safety Policy as a collective responsibility by all education stakeholders, and the entire school community including learners, Parents, Teachers, Education administrators, Parents Teachers Association, (PTAs), School Based Management Committees (SBMCs), and other relevant Government Agencies.”

He, however, reiterated government’s commitment to Protect Nigerian students from any form of attack.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

