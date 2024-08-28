Education Minister, ASUU meet to avert strike

By Funmilayo Adeyemi

The Minister of Education and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) are currently in talks to prevent the planned strike notice issued by the union.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting, led by ASUU’s National President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, commenced at 2:17 p.m.

The Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, stated that the meeting aimed to update the union on the federal government’s progress since their last meeting.

Mamman acknowledged that a committee was established to review the union’s demands but was unable to proceed due to the nationwide protest.

He emphasised the ministry’s commitment to finding solutions and ensuring stability in the education system.

“We share your desire for a stable education system.

“The federal government will continue to do what is right to ensure good education.

“We want to keep our students on campus and prevent disruptions to their academic pursuits,” Mamman said.

Elaborating on the union’s demands, Prof. Osodeke stated that ASUU was seeking a comprehensive overhaul of the university system, including improved infrastructure, enhanced academic freedom, and a more sustainable funding model.

He emphasised that the union’s ultimate goal was to ensure that Nigerian universities could compete with their global counterparts in terms of quality and output. (NAN)