Education Minister advocates cooperation among Agencies

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

Minister of State for Education, Rt Hon Goodluck Nanah Opiah has advocated for cooperation among the agencies to enhance excellence.

Opiah who pledged his support for Agencies, said his call was due to the interwoven operations of establishments in the education ministry.

This was part of the highlight of the minister’s interface with some heads of the government establishments under the supervision of the education ministry.

To be acquainted with operations of the ministry on assumption of office, the new minister has been receiving briefs from agencies under his office on the journey so far.

Some of the agencies which included the Tetfund and Nigeria Teachers Institute, NTI, were at the ministry to give appraisal report of their undertakings.

Challenges and other matters related to their existence also came tops in the discussions.

After a careful overview of their presentations during separate sessions, the minister called for synergy among the establishments where their functions are related.

According to him, since the agencies are under the ministry of education and collectively executing functions for the benefit of the masses, there is need for strategic partnership.

“I am in support of inter agency relationship. I want cooperation among the agencies so that it will be easy for the ministry to deliver on expected goals. One establishment lacking can get support from another while the ones offering similar services can also showcase understanding that will help them deliver in line with the rules of engagement.

“It’s good for us to be on same page for our education sector to thrive. Therefore, cooperation is important” he added

The minister advised the chief executives of the agencies that while working in tandem with the exact laws guiding their outfits, they shouldn’t neglect a working partnership where necessary.

Speaking further, Opiah reiterated his earlier disposition that in response to the desire of president Muhamadu Buhari, the ministry shall continue to assist all agencies under it.

While expressing satisfaction on the operations of the Tetfund and NTI, the minister asked the two to do more to fertilise the confidence reposed on them as part of the key agencies of the ministry.

Tetfund was led to the visit by the Executive Secretary, Arc Sunday Echono while NTI had Prof Garba Maitafsir, the Director and Chief Executive.

