Education made easy from Malaysia, By Uzor Maxim Uzoatu

To study abroad is the dream of every ambitious Nigerian student of the modern day. Higher education and its internationalization in the global era cannot be gainsaid. The opportunity to study at Malaysia’s No. 1 university, University of Malaya (UM), Kuala Lumpur is on offer to qualified Nigerian students.

Faculty and facilitators from the University of Malaya will be in Nigeria to hold conferences and seminars towards accessing quality Malaysian education in the spirit of the Asian Tigers. The Abuja discourse is slated for Tuesday, July 2, while that of Lagos holds on Thursday, July 4.

On July 2, at ASUU Researchers’ Chalets, ASUU National Secretariat, Festus Iyayi Complex, University of Abuja Main Campus, Airport Road, Abuja, and on July 4, at Institute of Advanced Legal Studies, (NIALS), University of Lagos Main Campus, Akoka, Lagos, the special keynote will be on “The Rise of China: Perspectives from Southeast Asia.” The forum discussion will centre on “Nigeria-Malaysia: Way Forward on Higher Education.”

There will be guidance lecture on research strategies and opportunities as well as TETFUND and study in Malaysia financial opportunities. Of course University of Malaya admission information and faculty consultation will be well sorted out.

The programme kicks off at 9am on each day with a welcoming remark from the High Commission of Malaysia in Nigeria. The Associate Professor Dr. Jatswan Singh of University of Malaya will deliver “The Rise of China: Perspectives from Southeast Asia” keynote address. A video presentation will follow the address.

The forum discussion on “Nigeria-Malaysia: Way Forward on Higher Education” will feature Dr. Chinyere Mary Rose Ezeoke, Dr. Muhammad Danial Azman, Prof Sunday Albert Lawal, Dr. Abolaji Daniel Anifowose, and Professor Abubakar Adamu Rasheed, Executive Secretary of National Universities Commission.

An address by the Nigerian Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) will bridge the Nigerian gap before the analysis of “Malaysia As a World Class Higher Education Hub and Study in Malaysia Financial Opportunities.”

Prof. Misni Misran will lead the discourse on “Sciences and Humanities Research in the Era of Globalisation: Trends and Opportunities” and “Guidance Lecture on Research Strategies and Opportunities”, accompanied by Dr. Chinyere Mary Rose Ezeoke and Dr. Muhammad Danial Azman.

The concurrent programme is of course University of Malaya admission information guidelines and details.

The contact details are ready to hand at Marketing & Recruitment Centre (MRC), Ground Floor, Perdanasiswa Complex Block G, University of Malaya, Kuala Lumpur 50603, Malaysia, TEL: +60379677761, Email: [email protected], Website: http://study.um.edu.my.

The profiles of the speakers are as follows:

Prof. Jatswan Singh

“Associate Professor Jatswan Singh (Ph.D.) is Associate Professor with the Department of International and Strategic Studies, University of Malaya and specialises in international relations, foreign policy and strategic and security studies. He is also currently Director at the Centre for ASEAN Regionalism, University of Malaya (CARUM) and also Deputy Director (Academic) at the Asia-Europe Institute, University of Malaya. He has published various books and his expertise has been sought after by policymakers and relevant stakeholders. Having vast experience and expertise in international politics, he has been invited to numerous conferences to deliver keynote addresses and lectures, and has served as advisor to various organisations and institutions, both locally and abroad.

Dr Chinyere Ezeoke

Dr. Chinyere Mary Rose Ezeoke is a senior lecturer at the Faculty of Law, University of Malaya, Malaysia. Her main teaching and research interests include maritime law, international business transactions law, oil and gas law and ADR. She obtained her postgraduate degrees from the University of Buckingham, UK (DPhil) and the University of Nottingham, UK (LLM). She has over 20 years’ experience in teaching and practice of international commercial law from different jurisdictions including Nigeria, Canada and Japan. She has published in leading international journals and authored practitioner texts for industry professionals.

Dr. Muhammad Azman

Dr. Muhammad Danial Azman is a senior lecturer at the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, University of Malaya and holds a PhD in International Relations specialising in African Studies from the University of St Andrews, the UK. He is affiliated member with the UK Royal African Society, Malaysia’s Japanese Studies Association and International Political Science Association in Montreal, Canada. Dr. Danial’s primary research, teaching and supervision interests are in African politics and international relations, political economy of Africa-Asia relations, and peace and conflict studies. He has conducted fieldworks and study visits in 13 African countries.

Prof. Dr. Misni

Professor Dr. Misni bin Misran is the Deputy Dean (Higher Degree) of Faculty of Science, University of Malaya. He is a member of the American Chemical Society and in the committee panel of National Professors Council of Malaysia as well as serving and holding various other professional capacities in numerous institutions both locally and abroad. He has published several books on his research areas as well as numerous publications in academic journals. He has also provided expert advice and consultancy to numerous universities and organisations.

Prof Abubakar Adamu Rasheed, mni, MFR, is a Professor of English and former Vice Chancellor of Bayero University, Kano and current Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission. He became Vice Chancellor of Bayero University in 2010, a position he held till 2015. In 2016, Prof Rasheed was appointed Executive Secretary of National Universities Commission (NUC) taking over from Prof Julius Okojie. He had his Bachelor’s in Art at Bayero university in Kano, Masters in Art at Nottingham and PhD at Ahmadu Bello University in Zaria.

Prof. Dr. Sunday Lawal

Prof. Dr. Sunday Albert Lawal obtained his first and secondary degrees in Mechanical Engineering from Federal University of Technology, Minna – Nigeria. He was at prestigious University of Malaya – Malaysia between 2011 and 2013 for his PhD degree in Engineering Design and Manufacture. He is an Associate Professor and the current Head of Department of Mechanical Engineering, Federal University of Technology Minna – Nigeria. He has good number of publications in reputable journals. Dr Lawal is happily married and blessed with children.

Dr. Abolaji Anifowose

Dr. Abolaji Daniel Anifowose is a lecturer at the Department of Banking and Finance at Lagos State University, Nigeria. His academic interests are in the areas of international finance, financial economics, market macro-microstructure and investment and commercial banking. He was formerly the head of financial advisory services at Intercontinental Securities Ltd Nigeria. He obtained his doctorate in Finance from the University of Malaya, Malaysia and holds MSc in Finance and MBA-General Management degrees from Nigerian universities. He has authored books and peer-reviewed journal articles and presented papers at many international conferences.

Situated in Kuala Lumpur, University of Malaya (UM) is the oldest and top university in the country. It has a rich history of achieving numerous accolades and delivering the best academic experience, in an excellent research environment and offering world class educational facilities. UM is one of the leading research universities in Asia and among the best in the world with more than 50 Research Centres and 4 Research Clusters. It is currently ranked 87th in the QS World University Ranking 2019, making it the only Malaysian higher education institution that is in the elite pool of the world’s top 100 universities.

The University of Malaya is home to prominent and illustrious experts and scholars as well as outstanding academic and research staff who are instrumental in creating new breakthroughs and charting new frontiers, and making vital contributions to high impact research outputs and publications that are globally-recognised. As a world class university, UM is currently hosting more than 3,500 international students from over 90 countries in a welcoming and safe environment. UM offers over 200 academic programmes encompassing a broad spectrum of learning, with more than 32 courses being listed in the Top 200 QS World Rankings by Subjects. Extensive international recognitions and accreditations are granted, with various programmes being officially accredited by top international accreditation bodies.

With more than 600 international partners, UM provides vast opportunities for students and staff through its mobility programmes, Dual Degrees, Joint Research/ Publications and other initiatives.

High impact and strategic collaborations with various prestigious universities, institutions, industries, and networks pave the way for the creation of productive, futuristic and value-added outcomes that distinctively contribute to the university’s standing.”

