Education loan: Tinubu appoints management team of NELFUND

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of the management team of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND).

The move is in line with the president’s determination to secure Nigeria’s socio-economic future by ensuring sustainable higher education and critical skill development for all Nigerian students and the youth.

Ajuri Ngelale , Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) who disclosed this in a statement Friday listed those appointed thus: Mr. Akintunde Sawyerr – Managing Director/CEO; Mr. Frederick Oluwafemi Akinfala – Executive Director, Finance and Administration and Mr. Mustapha Iyal – Executive Director, Operations

Ngelale said with the appointment of the management team, the President expects that the necessary apparatuses are expeditiously put in place for the effective take-off of this pivotal Fund for the immediate and lasting benefit of Nigerian students and families in all parts of the country.