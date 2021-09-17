Education: Kwara govt ready to partner public, private organisatons, NGOs

The Kwara state government has reiterated its readiness to partner with public, private entities and Non-Governmental Organizations in its bid to improve the quality and standard of education in the state.

The state Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Hajia Saadatu Modibbo-Kawu, said this on Thursday, during the Financial Literacy Day to mark the 2021 Global Money Week organised by the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).

Kawu said that since its inception, the present administration of Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, had engaged in numerous projects and programmes aimed at improving quality and sound education.

”This administration has also created an enabling environment for partnership with public, private and nongovernmental organizations that are ready to support the education reforms in the state.

”So, I want to further charge individuals, corporate organizations and Non Governmental Organizations to support the state government in rebuilding the education sector for the benefit of future leaders,” the commissioner said.

She appreciated the organizers of the event for bringing the memorable programme to youths in the state’s secondary schools.

”This is a remarkable way to collaborate with the government and it will go a long way in complementing the giant effort of His Excellency, who has been providing conducive learning environment for both teachers and students in the state.

Modibbo also enjoyed the students to listen attentively to all the papers that would be presented for their future benefits.

Earlier, in his remark, the Zonal Controller, NDIC, Ilorin, Mr. China Onyechere, lauded the present administration on education reforms in the state.

”Your giant strides in educational development have started yielding favourable results that will have a positive impact on the life of our students,” Onyechere said. (NAN)

