Education key to national security – Shettima 

By Muhammad Tijjani

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has said that education would continue to play critical role in enhancing Nigeria’s security.

Shettima said this at the convocation ceremony of the 70 Regular Course Cadets and Postgraduate Students of Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), on Thursday in Kaduna.

Shettima, represented by the Minister of Defence, Muhammad Badaru, noted that education would continue to be a key component of human security.

He said education drives technological advancements, innovations and provides individuals with the knowledge and skills necessary to enter the workforce, including those related to national security, such as intelligence, defence, cybersecurity, and diplomacy.

The vice-president added that education fosters critical thinking and problem-solving abilities.

“An educated society is more resilient and adaptable to changing circumstances.

“It is in this regard that we must continue to bear in mind that the NDA cadets, having been equipped with outstanding military education and training, will be joining our country’s Armed Forces at a time when Nigeria needs their expertise.

“Mostly for our national defence as well as internal security management,” he said.

Shettima therefore charged the Cadets to maintain the standard for which they were known and explore new frontiers in the areas of military technology and intelligence gathering.

Doing so, he said, would forestall threat to national peace and stability, which are key ingredients for economic growth.

“The NDA should aspire to commence the production of Made in Nigeria military hardware not only for home consumption but for export.

“I challenge you all to strive to print your names in gold by breaking the records set by your predecessors.

“This is a reflection of the standard of education in the Academy.”

Shettima also spoke on the numerous complex and multifaceted security challenges in Nigeria.

“Currently, the multiple security challenges confronting the country have become overlapping and pose very serious challenge to public policy,” he said.

Shettima assured that Nigeria would address the root causes of instability and insecurity through policy and governance initiatives.

According to him, the present administration has been taking measures to ensure that Nigeria becomes more safer, stable and prosperous.

He recalled the devastation and disruption of economic activities in the Borno and other states as a result of terrorism and insurgency.

The vice-president commended the gallant officers and men of the Armed Forces of Nigeria for their professionalism and commitment towards safeguarding the country.

He described his presence at the event as heartwarming, as a new set of officers join other compatriots in the battlefield to redeem the country from the threat posed by terrorism insurgency and banditry.

He charged the young office to play their constitutional roles of securing the territorial integrity of Nigeria, and safeguarding democracy.

He also urged them to continue to strive for excellence and never stop learning, noting that education is a life-long journey.

Shettima commended the leadership of the NDA for its vision, dedication, and efforts in driving paradigm shift in training and education.

Speaking on the hardship posed by fuel subsidy removal, he explained that President Bola Tinubu had set up a technical committee to roll out measures to cushion the effects.

He said that among the measures was the procurement of mass transit buses for both urban and rural dwellers to ease transportation of goods and services, and a review of current national minimum wage.

According to him, the government has also given incentives to farmers to increase food production and lower food prices.

Shettima said going forward, the government would facilitate the establishment of new industries, and revamp and resuscitate distressed ones, including the four government owned refineries.

He also said the administration would support small and medium scale enterprises, improve electricity generation and supply and explore other sources of energy to lower the present electricity tariffs.

“Government as an institution cannot realise these objectives without the support and inputs of the populace.

“Every hand must be on deck to actualise the dream of making Nigeria a country of which we will all be proud of, ” he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), report that Gen. Martin-Luther Agwai (Rtd) and Mr Allen Onyema, the Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace, were decorated with Honorary Doctorate Degrees in Military Science.(NAN)

