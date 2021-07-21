Education intervention: Ogun students passes vote of confidence in Abiodun 

The leaderships of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Ogun axis and the National Association Ogun State Students (NAOSS) have passed vote of confidence in the administration of Gov. Dapo Abiodun.



The associations made their decision known in different statements issued to newsmen in Abeokuta on Wednesday, and signed by Damilola Simeon, NANS Chairman and Gbemileke Ogunrombi, NAOSS President.



They said that their expression of confidence and solidarity was not unconnected to the numerous interventions and successes recorded in the educational sector in the state.



The associations noted that the governor had been an all around achiever within the time frame of his emergence to pilot the affairs of the state.



The students added that the state government had been able to correct lopsided policies in favour of the education sector.



“The governor has brought financial interventions, creation and execution of good policies and projects and the appointments into key positions in the sector is also a big factor in the success recorded.



“We also want to appreciate the support rendered to the student community across the state by the Special Assistant to the governor on Student Matters, Azeez Adeyemi.



“The governor’s aide is well grounded in the craft of students structure management and conflict resolution.



We recognize and acknowledge his efforts in representing our best interests in the state government,”the statement read.



The associations urged the governor to disregard a political propaganda calling for the removal of the special assistant, saying no one should be allowed to destroy the students constituency.



They appealed to security agencies to be more proactive in the arrest and prosecution of anyone found culpable in the name of students unionism to cause chaos in the state.



“We will like to emphasise that NANS, NAOSS and all students interest bodies must not be embroiled in partisan politics so as to maintain the essential essence of the organization,”they said.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...