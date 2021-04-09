The wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu has urged Alumni of schools to always execute projects geared toward improving the educational system and infrastructure.

She made the call during the commissioning of improved roads at Ojo/Toyan Street, Obalende, where Holy Child College is situated.

Sanwo-Olu who is also an alumna of the college, 1983 set, said the project was a pilot study on one of the many things that could be done collectively to improve Lagos State as a whole.

The governor’s wife commended the collaborative efforts of the association and relevant agencies in making the project a success.

“This project did not just start overnight. It took several meetings, deliberations and we sought wisdom on how to get it right.

“We thank God for the success and completion of this project. We also thank God for making us witness this 76th Founders Day Celebration today.

“We were all affected by the COVID -19 pandemic last year and the 75th anniversary could not hold, but we thank God for today’s success,” she said.

Sanwo-Olu noted the importance of the six pillars of the Lagos State THEMES Agenda, urging them to contribute their quota to the development of the state.

The THEMES agenda are Traffic Management and Transportation; Health and Environment; Education and Technology; making Lagos a 21st Century state; Security and Governance.

“We will continue to rebuild Lagos and continue to engage all stakeholders and agencies needed to improve the educational system of Lagos State.

”The Old Girls’ Association of Holy Child College has done a lot in terms of infrastructural development, mentoring of students and more.

”This should be a clarion call to all other schools in Lagos state to come together to work toward the improvement of their schools and Lagos State, ” she said.

Mrs Kemi Awodein, General Secretary of the association, expressed joy over the success of the thanksgiving service and the commissioning of the project.

”I feel elated celebrating our 76th anniversary. We couldn’t celebrate our 75th due to COVID-19, but this year we were able to put measures in place to ensure this year’s anniversary took place.

”Many people worked behind the scenes to ensure the success of this anniversary, including the wife of the Lagos State governor.

She said the association had also impacted students of the college through its partial scholarship and mentoring programmes.

“We have a partial scholarship program for students who want to school here but cannot afford the fees.

“We also have a mentoring committee where old students come to the school to empower the students and act as mentors to them.

“Society underestimates women and any girl who has the opportunity to attend this college should grab the opportunity and make the best use of it to make a name for themselves,” she said.

Also, the Administrator of the College, Rev. Sr. Antoinette Okpara, expressed gratitude to Sanwo-Olu for ensuring the completion of the rehabilitation of the road.

She also thanked the Old Boys’ Association of St. Gregory College for their support throughout the years.

Okpara decried the previous situation of the college where the smell of Indian Hemp, noise from mechanics and other artisans in the area made it non conducive for the students.

”Quality education is synonymous with a conducive environment.

”Now, we have the most beautiful environment in Obalende and people come here to take pictures now. I have everyone to thank for that, ” she said.

Earlier during the Thanksgiving Mass, the Dean of Island Deanery, Rev. Fr. Julius Olaitan, in his sermon, commended the association for keeping the vision and legacy of the college.

”For many years, this college has produced women who have become change agents in the society.

”We have to catch the children young and equip them with knowledge that will bring about positive change in the world.

”I congratulate all the old students and those who have contributed to the growth and development of the college, ” he said.

Holy Child College is a Catholic secondary school for girls in Lagos. It was set up on April 9, 1945 by the Society of the Holy Child Jesus (SHCJ) and run by the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos.

It is located in South-West Ikoyi on the cusp of Obalende and Keffi; next to its brother school, St Gregory’s College, Lagos. (NAN)

