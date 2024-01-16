Education, healthcare will receive more attention, Tinubu assures Nigerians

President Bola Tinubu says his administration will give more attention to education and healthcare, as well as provide the enablements for industrialization and investments in consonance with his vision of creating an economically stable and prosperous country.

Speaking at the second-term inauguration of Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, in Owerri, on Monday, President Tinubu said he is well-attuned to the concerns of citizens, assuring them that the challenges brought on by very essential reforms are being addressed. “In the past 40 years, a few people were cornering our common wealth, and calling it subsidy, but I call it wasteful. Right now, we are all bearing and sharing that pain.

But things are looking up. Things will get better for the good of all Nigerians. With me, there is hope. “I assure you that there will be substantial development in education for your children; priority on industrialization; healthcare will receive more allocation and attention. We will train more health workers,” the President said. President Tinubu commended Governor Uzodinma for his stewardship in Imo State, describing him as the “real hope” of the state. “It is a great honour for me to be here in Imo State.

And to congratulate the people of Imo for being discerning and determined to vote into a second term, a very unique individual who resonates with a progressive agenda, Senator Hope Uzodinma,” he said. The Preside

nt said he is committed to building a united and secure country, noting the peace and security in the state, adding: “Before now, people were afraid of coming to Imo state, but today Imo is safe and open for business. What we have learned from this experience is the importance of unity, cooperation, and a focus on our internal security.” President Tinubu implored the governor to work even harder for the people, emphasizing that hard work is the reward for a re-election. “I assure you that your hopes are renewed. Be assured of the support of the federal government to ensure rapid development of your state,” he concluded. Speaking after the administration of oaths of office by the Imo State Chief Judge, Justice Theresa Chukwuemeka-Chikeka, Governor Uzodinma pledged that his second tenure would be an uncommon tenure in the execution of policies. “We have been able to lay a solid foundation for accelerated economic growth and development of our state. We also addressed the decay we met in the civil service, the decay we met in the education sector, and the health sector. In addition, we addressed the lingering problem of unemployment through the variety of youth empowerment initiatives.

“We carried out a digital version of dealing with the unemployment market, which included the provision of digital and other portable skills, including artificial intelligence to our teeming young men and women,” he said. Unfolding his priorities, the governor said the next four years of his administration would focus on deepening the shared prosperity mantra through massive infrastructural expansion, adding that the vision of his government is anchored on a 10-year development plan which has the capacity to make the state self-sufficient.

