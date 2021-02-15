Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi, has said health and education remain a priority for his administration, promising to make available funds to ensure that the state’s health and education institutions are among the best in Nigeria.

Governor Bello made this known on Monday in Lokoja while receiving a report on the take-off of the College of Medicine at the Confluence University of Technology (CUSTECH), Osara, and other related matters.

Bello said that the over N2 billion, estimated to facilitate the establishment of the College of Medicine as indicated in the committee’s report, would be sourced.

He noted that the funds would be committed to the project which is far important than the Covid-19 expenditure

“Such funds would be sourced out in multiples, and will be committed to other education and health institutions in the state.

“Although some of these tasks might seem huge, but are achievable with a strong will.

“The Institution which had already commenced with three faculties has already gulped much more than N2 billion.

“But I am assuring that the institution, under the leadership of the Vice Chancellor and management, has the full support of this administration to implement all the listed recommendations,” Bello said.

Bello thanked the committee for their services and contributions to the growth and development of the education sector in the state.

He noted that the implementation committee would now transit to become a Standing and Advisory committee for CUSTECH as they would work together with the institutions management for the next one year.

Presenting the report earlier, Prof. Mohammad Salihu Audu, Chairman of the new Standing and Advisory Committee, CUSTECH, expressed gratitude to the state government for the opportunity to serve.

Audu said that the proposed commencement date for the College of Medicine would be the 2021/2022 Academic calendar.

He said that the estimated sum of above N2 billion would be needed for the establishment of the College of Medicine to meet academic requirements and standard functioning of the institution.

He added that although there were existing infrastructures with some still under construction, the estimated fund would help to further put other needed structures in place to ease take off.

He advised that the implementation of the report should commence soon, noting that the issue of Manpower recruitment should also be promptly looked into. (NAN)