Education: Firm urges state govts to emulate Bayelsa

A private firm, T&T Web Designing and Marketing Services, has called on state governments to emulate the effort of Bayelsa Governor, Douye Diri, to reposition the education sector.

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the company, Dr Thaddaeus Thompson, made the call in an interview with newsmen on Sunday in Abuja in the aftermath of the recent maiden Education Summit organised by the Bayelsa government.

He said nothing could beat a repositioned education sector, adding that it was the panacea for youth engagement and national development.

He said as a firm, deeply involved in youth development, particularly in Bayelsa, T&T Web Designing and Marketing Services, was aware of the deep need for educational and youth development.

Thompson disclosed that his company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) currently focuses on boosting the prospects of young people in Bayelsa in order for them to have a bright and great future.

“Development is basically driven by education, where science, technology and research have added value to human existence and has now made the world a global village.

“In line with this, Diri has proved to be the man with the right vision for the state, the Niger Delta region and Nigeria as a whole.

“We commend his bold initiative to organise the maiden Bayelsa State Education Summit with theme ‘‘Optimizing the Delivery, Performance and Sustainability of Outcomes in the Education Sector.

“We at T&T Web Designing and Marketing Services believe strongly in the potential and prospects of the Nigerian youth.

“This is because we see how these young people are making impacts across the world and have carved a niche for themselves because of their outstanding performances in different fields of studies,“ he said.

Thompson pledged the firm’s support for subsequent summits as part of its CSR which, he said, was youth driven.

He called on Nigerian youths to embrace peace, desist from drug abuse, cybercrime and other vices. (NAN)

