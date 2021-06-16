Education commissioners urge devt partners to support ongoing efforts to ensure security in schools

  Commissioners of Education in 19 Northern States have urged urge development partners ongoing efforts to security in schools

commissioners call in a communique issued in on Wednesday, at end of a meeting on Students Exchange Programme (SEP), held in Kano.

The communique was signed by Chairman, Dr Shehu Muhammad, Commissioner of Education, State.

The meeting was organised to discuss pressing affecting education in the region.

The commissioners suggested that community members and education stakeholders should be part of the security to ensuring security in schools in the region and the country.

They appealed to the federal, state , development partners, parents, non-governmental organisations and community organisations ongoing efforts to security in schools.

They also called on state to liaise with to facilitate the conduct of risk assessment by relevant stakeholders on the vulnerability of schools.h

The commissioners equally resolved to engage with Federal Ministry of Education and Commission in developing the needed to tackle the issue of National Commission for Secondary Education.

They added that the engagement would also address around Better Education Delivery for All, tsangaya schools and other affecting education in the region.

“In doing this, efforts will be to gain the support and cooperation of all stakeholders to success,” the commissioners said.

The commissioners equally called on the state government to invest in building the administrative capacities of principals and .

This, according to them, can be done through organising a series of workshops and supporting school administrators and to attend courses in the Nigerian Institute of Education and Administration.

They also agreed towards entrenching Information and Communication Technology in school administration.

“We also want the state government to conduct regular test and certificate verification of to improve the quality of teaching.

“We equally resolved to intensify the training and retraining of evaluators that are needed in the maintenance of quality of education in our respective states.

“Also, following the disruption of our school calendar by COVID-19 and insecurity, which is no longer uniform across the SEP participating state, we have recommended that the 2021/2022 session should commence in the third quarter of 2021,” they said.

They called on the National Commission for Colleges of Education to strengthen its monitoring and quality improvement of colleges that award NCE. (NAN)

